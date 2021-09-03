Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,425,832.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,355,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

Moderna stock opened at $395.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

