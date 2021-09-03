Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $227.37 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

