Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

AUPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,646. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.52. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $297,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

