Attila Hits Market Cap of $23.44 Million (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Attila has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Attila coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Attila has a market capitalization of $23.44 million and $681,769.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00124718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.57 or 0.00791326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047041 BTC.

Attila Coin Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO . Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

Attila Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.