AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.