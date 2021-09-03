Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $30,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 127.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.61.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $376.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.29, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $376.36.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

