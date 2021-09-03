Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Position Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atlas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 10,340.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,511,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 122,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 96,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $15.58.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.55%.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

