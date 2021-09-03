Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $60.53

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $58.78. Atlanticus shares last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 515 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATLC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $987.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $199,348.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,357 shares of company stock worth $2,733,342. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 463.5% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 354,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,745,000 after acquiring an additional 291,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlanticus by 351.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Atlanticus by 5,468.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $725,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.