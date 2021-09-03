ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

