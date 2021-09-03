Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Invests $83,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,217,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,553,732.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.06 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

