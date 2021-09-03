Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

