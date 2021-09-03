Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total value of $2,518,330.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,948 shares of company stock valued at $13,574,145. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

