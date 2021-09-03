Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,762 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 160.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at $108,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 750.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,864,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,562 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 1,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,034,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 968,333 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,814,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,646,000 after acquiring an additional 876,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLSN opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

