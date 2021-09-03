Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,261 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $10,817,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,557 shares of company stock valued at $236,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $31.30 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $32.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.