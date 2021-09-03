Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

