ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 279.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after buying an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $455.53. The company had a trading volume of 272,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $441.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

