ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,601 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.35% of HC2 worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HC2 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HC2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HC2 in the first quarter worth $62,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCHC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.31. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 116,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $458,100.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 11,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $45,540.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 255,601 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

