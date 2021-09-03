ARS Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 484,860 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 1.8% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777,090. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

