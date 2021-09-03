Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arkema has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.36.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.76. Arkema has a 52 week low of $95.95 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

