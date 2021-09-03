Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,014 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at $1,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TEGNA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after purchasing an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TEGNA by 47.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 312,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,547,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 225,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

