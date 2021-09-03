Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,090 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after acquiring an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryder System by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on R. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of R stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

