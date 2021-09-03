Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $5,479,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $4,643,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Asana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $50.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $89.16 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.24.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,367,687.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 149,152 shares worth $9,191,328. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

