Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $83.76 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

