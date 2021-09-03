Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in CommScope by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 59,348 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 128,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 639,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.85 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

