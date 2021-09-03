Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 114.15 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

