Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NYSE ENV opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.29 and a beta of 1.28. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.28.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

