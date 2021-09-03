Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.10 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,716,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last 90 days. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

