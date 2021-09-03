Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96,087.20

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Arion has a market cap of $96,087.20 and $16.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arion has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00065590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00133530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.07 or 0.00153735 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,932.10 or 0.07743535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,853.26 or 1.00146016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.46 or 0.00816205 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,549,899 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

