Argus Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.02.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS opened at $56.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 270.86 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,748,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 951,470 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,402. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after buying an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after buying an additional 1,795,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after buying an additional 7,111,177 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.