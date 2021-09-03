Argus Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $225.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

AAP stock opened at $200.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.92. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after buying an additional 124,854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

