Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.86

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.02, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.18.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

