Arena Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,045 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,473% compared to the typical volume of 130 put options.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.