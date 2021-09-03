Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

ARD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The company has a market cap of $485.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,300.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 120.19% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 394,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 167.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 392,142 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 278,371 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 222,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

