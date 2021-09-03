Arbidex Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $483,063.09 and $88,470.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00122122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.42 or 0.00787845 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00046859 BTC.

Arbidex (ABX) is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,712,524 coins. Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

