Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a hold rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.65. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

