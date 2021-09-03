Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day moving average is $133.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

