Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Reduced by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

