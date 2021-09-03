Appili Therapeutics Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (OTCMKTS:APLIF)

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Appili Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29).

Shares of APLIF stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Appili Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73.

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

