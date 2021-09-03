AppCoins Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $22.25 million and $87,087.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00123342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.53 or 0.00789816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047046 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

