API3 Market Cap Tops $79.13 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market cap of $79.13 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $5.71 or 0.00011588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00121530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.16 or 0.00813461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00047567 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

