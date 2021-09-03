ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $248.16 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $4.62 or 0.00009352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $248.16 million and $7.47 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00066066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00156068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.65 or 0.07582845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.50 or 0.99711978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.41 or 0.00842325 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.