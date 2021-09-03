ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $20.50 on Thursday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.46.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.