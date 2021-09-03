ankrETH (aEth) Reaches One Day Volume of $171,966.00

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, ankrETH has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for approximately $3,702.17 or 0.07294076 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $108.58 million and $171,966.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00061592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00125113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.77 or 0.00785654 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00047164 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

ankrETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ankrETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

