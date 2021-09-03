Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angion Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.33.

ANGN stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $356.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. Angion Biomedica has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Angion Biomedica will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angion Biomedica in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Angion Biomedica during the first quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 98.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angion Biomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Angion Biomedica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

