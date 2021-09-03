Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of FINS stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $18.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.