Anchor Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $13,106.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00122257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.57 or 0.00787307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046841 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

