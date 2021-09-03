Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $67.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at $70,268,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,718,606. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

