Analyzing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.29 $408.54 million $1.55 4.74 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.64 million ($0.10) -7.36

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -25.45% 19.28% 15.09% Fury Gold Mines N/A -14.64% -13.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Centerra Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 7 1 0 2.13 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Centerra Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.86%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 226.31%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

