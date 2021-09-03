Analysts Set Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target at $39.64

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RRR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,708. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

