Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 612,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

