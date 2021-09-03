Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $20.25

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.13. 612,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,149. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 132.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 158,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $5,975,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.
